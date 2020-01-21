Helen Faye Maul (nee Krause)

MUNSTER, IN - Helen Faye Maul (nee Krause), age 85 of Munster, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Reuben and parents Fred (Fritz) and Helen Krause.

She is survived by her sons Timothy (Susan), Daniel (Dana), Thomas (Tammie) and David (Diane), brother Fred (Arlene) Krause, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be January 22, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Lying in state Thursday January 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave., Munster, IN with Pastor Peter Speckhard officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area or St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

