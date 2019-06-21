Helen Gumkowski (nee Giba)

HAMMOND, IN - Helen Gumkowski (nee Giba), age 90, of Hammond, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Peter) Strezo; her son, Randy (Linda DiFillipo) Gumkowski; daughter in law, Renee (late Frank "Gumby") Gumkowski; two grandchildren, Peter Strezo, and Leslie Keener; three great-grandchildren, Kyra, Tyler, and Bailey Keener; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Frank S. Gumkowski; son, Frank "Gumby" Gumkowski; six brothers, and three sisters.

Funeral Service Friday, June 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the funeral home.

Mrs. Gumkowski was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was also a lifetime member of St. Casimir Parish in Hammond. Helen was a member of the American Legion Post 428 Auxiliary. She was a very independent woman, who enjoyed her vegetable and Rose gardens, reading her mystery books, and her trips to the boats.