Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen J. Fielden.

Helen J. Fielden

HAMMOND, IN - Helen J. Fielden, age 86, passed away on March 7, 2019. Helen grew up in Whiting and graduated from George Rogers Clark High School. She retired from the School City of Hammond where she was employed as a bus driver. Her hobbies included reading, Sudoku, pinochle, and jigsaw puzzles. Helen will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who was always available to listen and share a hug. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Fielden; great grandson, Jacob Ryan Lamb; her siblings; and her parents.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas Fielden, Timothy (Marianne) Fielden, Terrence (Nancy ) Fielden; her daughters, Jane Giatrus; Joyce (Paul) Pankowski; as well as her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM Directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN with Fr. Richard Orlinski officiating. Helen will lie in repose from 9:30 AM until time of Mass. Burial at St. John St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Solan Pruzin Funeral Home entrusted with enragements. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com