Helen J. Remak

HAMMOND, IN/FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO, IN - Helen J. Remak age 94, of Hammond, IN/formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away peacefully Friday, May 10, 2019.

Helen is survived by her nieces and nephews, Patricia (Frank) Hornyak, Carl (late, Susan) Kantor, Mary Ann (Danny) Fisher, Linda (Larry) Carroll and Michael Bodnar; great nieces and nephews, Karen Hornyak, Chris Fisher, Melissa Peterson, Anne Swoboda, Lindsay Chupp, Leslie Carroll, Kathryn Trudeau, Laura Corbett and Michael Hornyak. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Remak; and sisters, Mary (Mike) Bodnar and Margaret (Julius) Kantor. Helen worked for Bethlehem Steel and Spohn Middle School.

