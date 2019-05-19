Helen J. Remak

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen J. Remak.
Service Information
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-7766
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helen J. Remak

HAMMOND, IN/FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO, IN - Helen J. Remak age 94, of Hammond, IN/formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away peacefully Friday, May 10, 2019.

Helen is survived by her nieces and nephews, Patricia (Frank) Hornyak, Carl (late, Susan) Kantor, Mary Ann (Danny) Fisher, Linda (Larry) Carroll and Michael Bodnar; great nieces and nephews, Karen Hornyak, Chris Fisher, Melissa Peterson, Anne Swoboda, Lindsay Chupp, Leslie Carroll, Kathryn Trudeau, Laura Corbett and Michael Hornyak. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Remak; and sisters, Mary (Mike) Bodnar and Margaret (Julius) Kantor. Helen worked for Bethlehem Steel and Spohn Middle School.

Services were private and entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 322.7766. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details