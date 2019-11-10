Helen Jean Richwalski

  • "YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL GRANDMA❤ WE LOVE YOU❤"
    - Donna Brandi Madison Michael Danielle Greg Andre Brooklyn
St Mary Church
525 N Broad St
Griffith, IN 46319
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St Mary Church
525 N Broad St
Griffith, IN
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St Mary Church,
525 N Broad St
Griffith, IN
Helen Jean Richwalski

GRIFFITH, IN - Helen Jean Richwalski, age 92, of Griffith, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. She is survived by her daughters: Donna (late David) Winski, Sharon (Brent) Sanders, and Jane (Garry) Bjorklund; sons: Mark (Shirley) Richwalski and Allen (Jennifer) Richwalski; grandchildren: Brandi, Danielle, Amanda, Jenny, Katy, Matt, Hayden, Hailey, Alex, and Allison; and four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen.

Visitation will be held directly at St Mary Church, 525 N Broad St in Griffith, on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 12 Noon until the time of mass at 1:00 PM. Burial Private.

Helen was a lifelong member of St Mary Church and Rosary Sodality, the American Legion Auxiliary of Griffith, the Catholic Order of Foresters, and volunteered at Hartsfield Village and many other organizations. www.fagenmiller.com
Published in The Times on Nov. 10, 2019
