Helen Jean Richwalski

GRIFFITH, IN - Helen Jean Richwalski, age 92, of Griffith, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. She is survived by her daughters: Donna (late David) Winski, Sharon (Brent) Sanders, and Jane (Garry) Bjorklund; sons: Mark (Shirley) Richwalski and Allen (Jennifer) Richwalski; grandchildren: Brandi, Danielle, Amanda, Jenny, Katy, Matt, Hayden, Hailey, Alex, and Allison; and four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen.

Visitation will be held directly at St Mary Church, 525 N Broad St in Griffith, on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 12 Noon until the time of mass at 1:00 PM. Burial Private.

Helen was a lifelong member of St Mary Church and Rosary Sodality, the American Legion Auxiliary of Griffith, the Catholic Order of Foresters, and volunteered at Hartsfield Village and many other organizations. www.fagenmiller.com