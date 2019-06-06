Helen Jerbic

SOUTH CHICAGO, IL - Helen Jerbic, age 96, late of South Chicago passed away on June 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael "Cabby" Jerbic. Loving mother of Diane (Daniel) Mazur and Michael Jerbic. Devoted grandmother of Jennifer Haddad and Christine Mazur. Dear sister-in-law of Rose Alivojvodic. Preceded in death by many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Longtime waitress at Purple Steer Restaurant (104th & Torrence), Vogel's Restaurant and Johnson's Tea. Member of Sacred Heart Croatian Church Altar and Rosary Society.

Visitation Saturday, June 8, 2019 DIRECTLY at Sacred Heart Croatian Church 2864 East 96th Street Chicago, IL 60617 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel Chicago, IL