Helen Joann (VanOsten) Merkelis CALUMET CITY, IL - Helen Joann (VanOsten) Merkelis was born in Reynolds, IN, the daughter of Ray and Catherine VanOsten. She was raised in Calumet City, IL where she attended St. Victor Grade School and Thornton Fractional North High School. She worked at Standard Oil in Whiting, IN where she met her husband of 32 years, Ernest J. "Ernie" Merkelis. They had 5 children; Mark, Ernest M., John, Tom and Mary Lu. Helen, Ernie and their family were involved in St. Victor's throughout the life of the family. Helen returned to work as a crossing guard; she was a natural at it, with her friendly personality paired with a mother's protective instincts. During this time, she kept her family together by writing letters during her breaks in the car: she wrote to Mark in the military, John in the seminary, and Lu at college. She had beautiful penmanship, taught to her by the nuns in Catholic grade school. She eventually was employed as a records clerk for the Calumet City Police Department. Helen was a fabulous cook, known especially for her French Toast. She was a throwback to the days of tending her backyard vegetable garden and canning pickles and tomatoes. She LOVED music and constantly sang; to her children when she woke them up in the morning, to herself in her house and in church ALWAYS. By the way, if Michael Bublé reads this, she listened to you constantly!! She had a sweet tooth and loved FRESH brewed iced tea with plenty of sugar, and she could always be talked into a Pralines and Cream ice cream cone or a piece of chocolate. She believed in "doing what needs doing" and was often the last one to leave the event, only after making sure the hall, the church or the house was clean. She had a strong work ethic which she passed on to her family. Besides "Mom," Helen's favorite title was "GrammaMerk", which also served as her email address. She made sure her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren received a crisp two-dollar bill in their personally signed birthday card. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie, her sons Mark and Ernie and her daughter-in-law Mary Jean. She is survived by her children, Fr. John Merkelis, OSA, Tom Merkelis and Mary Lu (Ken) Kot, and her daughter-in-law Janice Merkelis. She has six granddaughters, a grandson and six great-grandchildren. Helen asked God to let her die when the hyacinths were in bloom and God answered her prayer. She died on April 17, 2020. A memorial Mass to honor this remarkable woman will be celebrated at a later date.



