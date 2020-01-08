Helen K. Christo

OAKDALE, MN - Helen K. Christo, age 93, of Oakdale, MN, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Helen was a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana where she lived with her loving husband, Andy P. Christo, who passed away on Wednesday, May 30, 2007, at age 86.

Helen is survived by her three loving daughters: Patricia (Charles) Mintz of Cleveland, OH, Lizabeth (James) Vardaman of Minneapolis, MN and Angela Christo of Woodbury, MN, her sister, Sandy (James) Shirey; four grandchildren: Isaac and Laura (Carl Hirsch) Mintz, Dawn Groves, and Jeremy Vardaman; four great-grandchildren: Jadon and Haley Groves, Jace and Kobi Vardaman; and many nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ramos.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 10, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Trisagion Prayer Service will be held at 5:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at SS. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410, with Fr. William Conjelko officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in memory of Helen to the Lake County Legacy Foundation at http://www.legacyfdn.org, the SS. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, or a .

