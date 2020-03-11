Helen K. Rushing

  • "Helen always been a beautiful person inside & out, she..."
    - Cynthia Rushing
Obituary
Helen K. Rushing

GRIFFITH, IN - Helen K. Rushing, nee Majors, age 87, of Griffith, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Loving wife of Charles A. Rushing and the late Freddy Trimble. Devoted mother of Lisa (Brien) Schroers. Proud grandma of Emily Rushing. Dearest sister of Tommy (Sue) Majors, Judy (Ron) Mohrmann, Debbie (Norman) Rhodes, Rodney Meyer, the late Loretta (late Andrew) Jackson, and the late Brenda (late Robert) Bradford. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Aaron Majors and Effie Sue (late Al) Meyer.

Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Brandon Matthews officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery – Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the . For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on Mar. 11, 2020
