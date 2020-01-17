Helen L. (Meister) Sulak (1942 - 2020)
Obituary
Helen L. Sulak (nee Meister)

HOBART, IN - Helen L. Sulak (nee Meister), age 77, of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born on May 6, 1942 in Illinois. She married the love of her life, Walter Sulak at St. Bridget's in Hobart. She will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend.

Helen is survived by her husband, Walter Sulak; sister, Frances (Heinz) Meier; sister-in-law, Katherine Kyle and many nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Ann Sulak and her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows, 356 West Seven Mile Road, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Times on Jan. 17, 2020
