Helen Livingston (Kranker)

FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN - Helen Livingston (Kranker), age 90, formerly a long-time resident of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully at Brighton Gardens in Dayton, OH, on February 14, 2019.

Helen was born on July 25, 1928 in Crawford, KS, a daughter of the late Frank and Pauline (Roback) Kranker. Helen married the love of her life James (Bud) W. Livingston and the couple settled in Hammond Indiana where they raised their son James W. Livingston, Jr. Helen and her husband celebrated 63 years of marriage. After his passing, she moved to Dayton, OH to be closer to her family.

Helen was a loving wife and devoted mother. She was very proud of her son. She loved helping her husband with wood working projects and to restore old cars. She was active in the Model A Restorers Club, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and was very active in the Baptist church. She loved reading, long walks, quilting, painting, and was a talented ceramics artist. Helen was known for her strong faith and adventurous spirit. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, Bud Livingston; five brothers and sisters Anna, John, Rudolf, Leo, and Barbara; son James W. Livingston Jr., and daughter-in-law Connie (Strine) Livingston.

Helen is survived by her two granddaughters Heather Livingston of Ypsilanti, MI and Erin Livingston of Dayton, OH as well as her in-laws Carol, Bob, and Tonia of Indiana.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN. Burial will follow at the Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 9:00-11:00AM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memories, stories, and pictures are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com.