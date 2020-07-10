Helen M. Fekete (nee Chermak)

WHITING, IN - Helen M. Fekete (nee Chermak) age 100 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born on October 8, 1919 to the late Michael and Meri (Germek) Chermak. Helen was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a graduate of St. John the Baptist Catholic School, Class of 1933 and George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1937. She worked at the Queen Anne Candy Co., Hammond and at the Standard Oil (BP Amoco) Whiting Refinery during World War II. On October 11, 1941, Helen married Steve J. "Blackie" Fekete who preceded her in death on January 8, 1983. She was also preceded in death by her bother and sisters and their spouses, Michael (Cecelia) Chermak, Ann (Michael) Franko, Mary (Charles) Talabay, Lee (Paul) Banik and Marge (Walter) Smolar.

Helen had two daughters, Madeline, who preceded her in death on March 13, 2014, (Daniel) Frew of Munster and Christine (Robert) Vanek of Crown Point. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Michael Frew, Sharon Frew, Steven Vanek and Kimberly (Jason) Lowe; two great grandchildren, Megan (Aaron) Halko and Ryan Frew; great, great grandson, Henry Halko and has many loving nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.

Helen was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81. She lived life to the fullest and was a dedicated mother and grandmother. Helen enjoyed bowling, crocheting, solving crossword puzzles, cryptoquotes and working jigsaw puzzles. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Monday morning from 9:00am to time of services. Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice, would be appreciated.