Helen M. Kerr (nee Helfen)

HAMMOND, IN - Helen M. Kerr (nee Helfen), age 90, of Hammond passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

She was born and raised in Griffith, IN. Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Samuel V. Kerr, and her brother, Edward Helfen. She was survived by six children: Diane Kerr; Vincent (Denise) Kerr; Mary (James) Thomas; Patrick Kerr; Jeanette Whitworth; Lester (Joann) Kerr. She is the grandma to Amy (Arthur) Wright; Rachael Whitworth; Karin (Brian) Hargrove; Lisa (Cory) Dehnart; Samuel Kerr; Steven Kerr; and great-grandma of Abigail and Adam Wright, Aliyah Dehnart and Sophia Hargrove. She is also survived by her brother, Roy (Wilma) Helfen and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Helen retired from the School City of Hammond. Helen was an avid bowler, swimmer, baker and Cubs fan. Helen was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will deeply be missed by all who knew her.

A gravesite ceremony and celebration of life will be held at a later date.