Helen M. Maginot

MUNSTER, IN - Helen M. Maginot, 86 of Munster, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James; daughters, Susan (Patrick Owens) Burke and Nancy (Andy) Drake; sons, Robert (Carrie) Maginot, Thomas (Laura) Maginot and Paul (Michele) Maginot; 17 grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sisters, Margaret (late Steve) Ratkay and Mary (late Tom) Brazina. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Marie Burosh; siblings, Ben (Marge), Ann (Albert), John and Phyllis (Norbert); granddaughter, Jennifer.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm with a prayer service at 4:30 pm at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Saturday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church. Interment will be a Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.

Helen was a Registered Nurse at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital and then for the Lake County Health Department as a Home Health Visiting Nurse. She was a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church and volunteered with Meals on Wheels for a number of years. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in her memory would be appreciated.

