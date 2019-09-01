Helen M. Martin

PORTAGE, IN - Helen M. Martin, age 89 of Portage, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born on March 6, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Helen (Juneman) Robeck.

Helen is survived by her sons, Jim (Debbie) Martin, John (Maria) Martin and Keith Martin; daughter, Donna (Paul) Findley; son-in-law, Michael Rowe and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward (Marty) Martin and daughter, Janet Rowe.

Helen was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends and volunteering at the church. Helen loved her family very much and will be deeply missed.

Memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368. EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, was entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.