Helen M. Pukoszek

HIGHLAND, IN - Helen M. Pukoszek (Licheniak) age 94 of Highland, IN formerly of Gary, IN passed away January 31, 2019.

After losing her mother at an early age, she was raised by her loving father. She had many memories of her early life, good and sad and we all enjoyed listening to them. She graduated from Tolleston High School in 1943, then worked in the Steel Mills and Anderson Co. until she married Frank. They had 49 years together before his passing in 1996.

She was a devoted wife and mother, enjoyed Pinochle and Crossword puzzles, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving children: Marie (Art) Jana, Betty (David) Rybarczyk, Frank (Mary Kay) Pukoszek, Stan Pukoszek; six grandsons: Frank (Alyson), Alex, Matthew (Robyn), Brian, Michael, Tyler and two great-granddaughters: Grace and Amelia; also loving friend and sister-in-law, Virginia of Lewiston, ID. Helen was preceded in death by parents: Stanley and Magdeline Licheniak; husband Frank; grandson Brandon; and daughter-in-law Helen G. Pukoszek (Benedict).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN with Rev. Edward Moszur officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family prior to the Mass on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. The family would like to thank Wittenberg Village, and Harbor Light Hospice, Crown Point for the loving care they gave Miss Helen. Please visit: www.kuiperfh.com.