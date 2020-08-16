1/
Helen Mae Mills
1918 - 2020
Helen Mae Mills

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Helen Mae Mills, age 102, of Merrillville passed away Friday August 13, 2020 in her residence. Helen was born May 19, 1918 in Palermo, IL to the late James and Eva (Grider) Lindsey. She was a homemaker, mother and wife. Helen was a member of the St Mary Auxiliary. She was a long-standing member of Trinity Free Methodist Church in Merrillville.

Helen is survived by her four children: Lathan (Pat) Mills of Goodyear, AZ, Phyllis (Roger) Wills of Merrillville, Bonnie Meyer of Kouts and Margaret (Kenneth) Bowman of Lapeer, MI; nine grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; nineteen great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Oscar Mills; her granddaughter, Wanda Moroz; and her son-in-law, Donald Meyer.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at REES FUNERAL HOME 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, Indiana 46342. Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Rollie Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
AUG
18
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
AUG
18
Burial
Calumet Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She lived a long and memorable life
Joyce & Rich Sochacki
Friend
August 15, 2020
August 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss! She has left you all many memories that cannot be erased. May God comfort you all at this time.
Karen Hooker
Friend
