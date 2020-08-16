Helen Mae Mills

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Helen Mae Mills, age 102, of Merrillville passed away Friday August 13, 2020 in her residence. Helen was born May 19, 1918 in Palermo, IL to the late James and Eva (Grider) Lindsey. She was a homemaker, mother and wife. Helen was a member of the St Mary Auxiliary. She was a long-standing member of Trinity Free Methodist Church in Merrillville.

Helen is survived by her four children: Lathan (Pat) Mills of Goodyear, AZ, Phyllis (Roger) Wills of Merrillville, Bonnie Meyer of Kouts and Margaret (Kenneth) Bowman of Lapeer, MI; nine grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; nineteen great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Oscar Mills; her granddaughter, Wanda Moroz; and her son-in-law, Donald Meyer.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at REES FUNERAL HOME 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, Indiana 46342. Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Rollie Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.