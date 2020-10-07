1/1
Helen Mae (Wimer) Steinke
Helen Mae (Wimer) Steinke

LACROSSE, IN - Helen Mae (Wimer) Steinke, 94 of LaCrosse, IN, born October 12, 1925, passed away September 24, 2020 in Sun City, AZ. Helen was married March 9, 1946 in New Carlisle, IN to Lloyd W. Steinke. Helen and Lloyd were married for 64 years till Lloyd's passing in 2010. Helen is survived by her three children: Donald (Georgette) Steinke of LaCrosse, IN, Susan (Randy) Crim of Demotte, IN, Donna (Harry) McCorkel of Sun City, AZ; grandchildren: Shannon (Derek) Mitchell, Jeffery Steinke, Daniel (Leah) Crim, Richard (Janet) Crim, Rebecca (Tom) Burns, Jennifer Serra, Nicholas (Lisa) Bielinski; and 16 great grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her parents: Ammon Goff and Laura Mae (Montgomery) Wimer; brothers: Leroy Archie Wimer and Kenneth Edward Wimer.

Helen lived her whole adult life on the Steinke Homestead farm, established 1855, as a dedicated mother and homemaker. Helen was an avid reader, keeping up with current events; she also enjoyed crossword and word search games. Helen was active in various organizations during her life and was a member of the Salem United Church of Christ in Wanatah.

A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem United Church of Christ in Wanatah, IN.



Published in The Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
