Helen Maxine Henry Yarnell

NEWARK, OH - Helen Maxine Henry Yarnell, age 83, of Newark, OH died at 12:50 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, OH.

Born February 16, 1937 in Londonderry, Guernsey County, OH; she was a daughter of the late James William Henry and Mabel A. Cunningham Henry.

Helen was a 1954 graduate of Madison High School. She worked in the customer service retail and food industry for many years. She believed in God, Jesus, our Savior and The Holy Spirit. She loved Gospel music and sang on the radio as a child. She was a wonderful and loving mom, grandma and great-grandma. She loved her family and friends. She loved gardening, and was an avid bowler. She and her husband, Don square danced for forty years in parades and exhibition dances.

Preceded in death by her husband, Donald Glenn Yarnell on April 19, 2008. They were married March 12, 1955.

Surviving are three children: son, Dan (Amy) Yarnell of England; daughter, Malinda Yarnell of Hebron, OH; and a son, Randy (Becky) Yarnell of Valparaiso, IN; one sister, Betty Wallace of Pickerington, OH; one brother, Charles Henry of Londonderry, OH; two sisters-in-law: Marge (Tom) Bardall of Freeport and Marilyn Yarnell of Florida; five grandchildren: David Yarnell (Hannah) of England, Joshua Yarnell (Lucy) of England, Brianna Brugos (George) of Indiana, Amanda Polkowski (Brian) of Pennsylvania, and Kyle Yarnell of Indiana; and six great-grandchildren: Darcy and Travis of David and Hannah Yarnell, George Brugos IV and Grant Brugos of Brianna and George Brugos, and Logan and Erik Polkowski of Amanda and Brian Polkowski.

A Service of Fellowship and Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. in Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport on Saturday, March 28, 2020. KOCH FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. High Street, Freeport, OH handled the arrangements. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home's website, www.kochfuneralhome.net.