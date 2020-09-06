Helen May Kulm

CHEYENNE, WY - Helen May Kulm age 97, of Cheyenne, WY, formerly of Hammond, IN peacefully passed away on Saturday August 30, 2020.

Helen is survived by her daughter Lorry (late, Perry) Schmidt of California; son Tom of South Dakota; daughter-in-law Patricia Kulm of California; grandchildren, Mary Schmidt, Teri (Kyle) Mayer, Elaine (Alistair Wearmouth) Kulm and Laura (Rob) Douglas; great-grandchildren Brook and Kaitlyn Meyer, Joey and Emily Douglas. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe and son Joseph. Helen was the past president of The Community Hospital Auxiliary (1986-1987) and The St. John Bosco Altar & Rosary Society.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN. Helen will lie in state from 9:30 AM until time of service. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Indiana (Humane Society) https://humaneindiana.org/donate. In accordance with Indiana Guidelines, please wear a face mask and social distance.

