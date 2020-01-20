Helen Roseta (nee Bubalo)

Helen Roseta (nee Bubalo) passed away on January 16, 2020. Formerly of South Chicago. Beloved wife of late Eli. Loving mother of Amy (Randy) Olmsted, late Robert (late Judy) Roseta, late Michael Roseta. Devoted daughter of late Bozo and late Andja Bubalo. Dear sister of late Mildred (late Sam) Visnic, late Sue (late Harry) Vibert, and late Mary (late Richard) Schlienz. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Helen was a Member of St. Archangel Michael Seniors, Serbian National Federation Lodge #118, Former Member of Sloboda Choir.

Funeral Services, Tuesday January 21, 2020 at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church,(1500 186th Street, Lansing,IL 60438). Helen will lie in state at church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m., with Very Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin Officiating. Interment Cedar Park Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Donations to St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church or Hospice of The Calumet Area is preferred. Arrangements by Kompare Funeral Home, Chicago,IL. (773) 768-8800.