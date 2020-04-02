Helen S. Applegate

Helen S. Applegate

KINGWOOD, TX - Helen S. Applegate, age 87, passed away on March 25, 2020. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Josephine Hoholek and siblings Stanley Hoholek, Henry Hoholek, Mary (Hoholek) Miller and Bernice (Hoholek) Doppler.

She is survived by her husband of 65-1/2 years Frank Applegate of Kingwood, TX, three children Kenneth Applegate (Jean) of San Antonio, TX, Patricia Barnes (Patrick) of Kingwood, TX, Glenn Applegate, MD of Somerset, Wisconsin, four beloved grandchildren and two great granddaughters.

Due to restrictions caused by the Corona Virus, the family will hold a private visitation and Rosary followed by interment. A memorial mass is planned for a future date. Arrangements Kingwood Funeral Home.


Published in The Times on Apr. 2, 2020
