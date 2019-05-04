Helen S. Koslovsky

VALPARAISO, IN -

Helen S. Koslovsky, 96 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. She was born March 2, 1922 in Whiting to Alexander and Mary (Babos) Cervenak. Helen graduated from Jackson Park Hospital in 1944 and made her career as a Registered Nurse with LaSalle Steel and later retired from the VNA of East Chicago. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Wanatah and St. Casimir Church in Hammond. Helen enjoyed taking art classes and showcasing her many talents through painting with oils and acrylics, and using pen and ink to draw covered bridges. She will be remembered as a loving, caring, and compassionate mother, grandmother, and GG.

In August of 1946 in Chicago, Helen married Robert S. Koslovsky, who preceded her in death in 1954. She is survived by their daughter, Nancy (David) Ross of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Matthew (Ellen Kassis) Ross of Austin, TX, Stephen (Reema Obaid) Ross of Chicago, IL; great grandchildren: Laila, Halia, Adam, Yasmeen; sister, Martha Fetzko of Munster, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, John R. Koslovsky, and siblings, Olga Boysen and John A. Cervenak.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 204 N. Ohio St., Wanatah, with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. The burial of ashes will take place at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The .