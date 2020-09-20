Helen S. Krolikowski (nee Christie)

LANSING, IL - Helen S. Krolikowski (nee Christie), age 69, of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her home. Helen is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Phillip Krolikowski; daughters: Kari Ann (Michael) Legg and Kristen Pulkowski. Cherished grandmother of Alexander Pulkowski, Bucky Legg and Oreo Legg loving daughter of Ann Christie. Also surviving are sisters: Josephine (Raymond) Kujawa, Mary Ann Culbertson, and brother James (Bonita) Christie. Helen was preceded in death by her loving father James Christie.

Helen was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Helen worked as a legal secretary for many years for Attorney at Law Dale Anderson and Associates in Lansing, IL. Helen was loved by many and she will be truly missed.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Helen's name to Humane Indiana (Humane Society of Calumet, 421 45th St., Munster, IN 46321).

