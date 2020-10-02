Helen S. Murphy (nee Janaszak)

CROWN POINT, IN - Helen S. Murphy (nee Janaszak), age 98, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at home.

Helen is survived by her children: Brent (Gail) Murphy, Mary Jo (John Sheldon) Williams, Susan (Richard Paulsin) Murphy, Debra (George) Falatko, Pamela (Scott) Maloney, Kathleen (Jim) Cook and Michael Murphy; grandchildren: Erin Bolton, Dustin Williams, Christopher Murphy, Kaylee Winters, Matt (Kelly), Brian and Maegen Maloney, Taylor and Gerrit Cook; and kind-hearted caregiver, Glenda Holloway.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Murphy; parents: Joseph and Josephine Janaszak, son, James R. Murphy, Jr.; son-in-law, Donald J. Williams; brother, Benny; and sisters: Cecelia, Genevieve, Isabelle and Pearl.

Helen was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Rosary Society. She was a volunteer and officer for 40 years for the St. Anthony Auxiliary. Helen was a WWII U.S. Navy Veteran. She worked for Carson Pirie Scott Co. and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Helen enjoyed golfing, bowling, bird watching, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, October 5, 2020, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 noon at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6-feet and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Helen's name to St. Mary Catholic Church.

Visit Helen's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.