Helen "Gabby" Sabella (nee Kountz)

EAST SIDE - Helen "Gabby" Sabella (nee Kountz), age 84, late of the East Side, passed away May 4, 2019.

Beloved wife of Joseph Sabella. Loving mother of the late Joseph Sabella Jr., JoAnne (late Joe) Cano, James (Kim) Sabella, and Jeffrey (Virginia) Sabella. Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Mallory, Anthony, Hannah, Rachel, Madeline, Dominic, and Jenna. Dearest great grandmother of Riley, Leah, Bennett, and Mia. Helen loved crafting, baking, and the color purple. She was a longtime member of St. George Catholic Church in Chicago.

Visitation Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to St. George Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in Helen's name preferred. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.