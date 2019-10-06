Helen Sokolowski (nee Kurowski)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Helen Sokolowski (nee Kurowski) age 91 of Merrillville; formerly of Portage, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She is survived by her three sons: Bob (Cindy) Sokolowski, Larry (Mary) Sokolowski, Dan Sokolowski; six grandchildren: Adam (Kristin) Sokolowski, Drew Sokolowski, Aaron (Mary Vincent) Sokolowski, Kevin (Tricia Bronisz) Sokolowski, Danny (Hayley) Sokolowski, Kara (Kyle Dunn) Sokolowski; two great grandchildren: Kayden and Danny Sokolowski; and her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Benny; brother John Kurowski; sister Jean Burns; and parents Anthony and Mary Kurowski.

Mrs. Sokolowski was a former member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1946. Helen was a skilled seamstress working with J.C. Penny's for several years. She was a proud member of the Chopin Chorus, having won awards in New York and Poland. She was also a member of Madame Curie P.N.A. Lodge #3134.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:30 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 beginning at 9:30 A.M. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel and 10:00 A.M. from St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church (801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville) with Rev. James Meade officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.

