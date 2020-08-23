1/1
Helen T. Briski
Helen T. Briski

GRIFFITH, IN - Helen T. Briski age 89 of Griffith passed away on Wednesday August 19, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Dan; children: Nancy (David) Ranich, Larry (Mary) Briski, Debbie (Bill) Alexander; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Briski; grandchildren: Mike Webb, Tim (Rachel) Webb, Drew (Randalyn) Ranich, Erin (Jeff) Kaminsky, Aimee Briski, Dave Briski, Larry (Hyun) Briski, Lauren (Eric) Hampton, Carly (Jason) Johnson, Michael Gasaway, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her sons; Danny Briski, David Briski, son-in-law, Michael Webb, sister Hattie Obremski, and parents Zachary Obremski and Bessie (Alex) Czjkowski.

Funeral services will be private. Burial to take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Helen was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Griffith. Helen was a devoted wife and mother who always put her family first. She was loved by all who met her. Helen had an inner strength and faced life's challenges knowing that God was always beside her. Helen will be deeply missed, but she will live on through her family for generations to come.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com




Published in The Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN 46319
(219) 924-4100
