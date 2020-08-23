Helen T. Briski

GRIFFITH, IN - Helen T. Briski age 89 of Griffith passed away on Wednesday August 19, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Dan; children: Nancy (David) Ranich, Larry (Mary) Briski, Debbie (Bill) Alexander; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Briski; grandchildren: Mike Webb, Tim (Rachel) Webb, Drew (Randalyn) Ranich, Erin (Jeff) Kaminsky, Aimee Briski, Dave Briski, Larry (Hyun) Briski, Lauren (Eric) Hampton, Carly (Jason) Johnson, Michael Gasaway, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her sons; Danny Briski, David Briski, son-in-law, Michael Webb, sister Hattie Obremski, and parents Zachary Obremski and Bessie (Alex) Czjkowski.

Funeral services will be private. Burial to take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Helen was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Griffith. Helen was a devoted wife and mother who always put her family first. She was loved by all who met her. Helen had an inner strength and faced life's challenges knowing that God was always beside her. Helen will be deeply missed, but she will live on through her family for generations to come.

