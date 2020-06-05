Helen Wintczak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen Wintczak

KNOX, IN - Helen passed away in the home of her son Ron at Knox where she resided for nine years. Her caregiver Raelynn, who she loved dearly was also present at the time of her death.

She was one of ten children born to Andrew and Elizabeth (Malinsky) Bankey in Daisytown PA.

In January of 1949 she married the love of her life, Walter Wintczak, who proceeded her in death June 5, 2011. This union produced five children: Barbara (James) Woermbke, Wally (Vicki) Wintczak, Marion (Dan) Okey, Ronald (Tammy) Wintczak, and Joe (Leah) Wintczak.

Helen was a crossing guard for the East Chicago School system for 21 years. She was also a member of the American Legion 369, Knights of Columbus, Daughter of Isabella, Polish Women's Alliance and a member of the St, Stanislaus Church in East Chicago.

Helen was proceeded in death by her husband Walter, son Wally, grandson Paul Steinhauer, brothers Bobby, Butchie, Andrew and John, sisters Pauline Farkas, Doloris Griffeth, and twin infant sisters Betty and Irene.

Survivors include her children, sister Marion (Babe) Bizet, Ellsworth PA, 16 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Visitation will be at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd., Highland Friday June 5, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Services to follow immediately after visitation at St. John's Cemetery in Hammond with Monsinor John Siekierski officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Kuiper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
2199237800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved