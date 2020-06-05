Helen Wintczak

KNOX, IN - Helen passed away in the home of her son Ron at Knox where she resided for nine years. Her caregiver Raelynn, who she loved dearly was also present at the time of her death.

She was one of ten children born to Andrew and Elizabeth (Malinsky) Bankey in Daisytown PA.

In January of 1949 she married the love of her life, Walter Wintczak, who proceeded her in death June 5, 2011. This union produced five children: Barbara (James) Woermbke, Wally (Vicki) Wintczak, Marion (Dan) Okey, Ronald (Tammy) Wintczak, and Joe (Leah) Wintczak.

Helen was a crossing guard for the East Chicago School system for 21 years. She was also a member of the American Legion 369, Knights of Columbus, Daughter of Isabella, Polish Women's Alliance and a member of the St, Stanislaus Church in East Chicago.

Helen was proceeded in death by her husband Walter, son Wally, grandson Paul Steinhauer, brothers Bobby, Butchie, Andrew and John, sisters Pauline Farkas, Doloris Griffeth, and twin infant sisters Betty and Irene.

Survivors include her children, sister Marion (Babe) Bizet, Ellsworth PA, 16 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Visitation will be at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd., Highland Friday June 5, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Services to follow immediately after visitation at St. John's Cemetery in Hammond with Monsinor John Siekierski officiating.