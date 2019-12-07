Helene L. (Krejcir) Heilmeyer (1980 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Helene was always a joy to have around the warehouse..."
    - Mike Schuler
  • "Dear sweet Helene, what can I say. You were like a sister..."
    - Angel Marlow
  • "You are one beautiful lady and will always be in my..."
    - Pat Ellet
  • "Im really sorry about your loss I hope she will be find..."
    - Jaqueline Ortega
  • "You were a great friend with a heart of gold! Your health..."
    - Jennifer V
Service Information
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
46410
(219)-769-3322
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helen L. Heilmeyer (nee Krejcir)

CALUMET TOWNSHIP - Helene L. Heilmeyer (nee Krejcir), age 39, of Calumet Township, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Helene is survived by her husband, George Heilmeyer Jr.; mother, Darlene A. Krejcir; sister-in-law, Beverly Moore; two aunts: Cheryl (Larry) Regal and Sue Steding; and several cousins and good friends.

Helene was preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Barbara and George Heilmeyer; grandparents: Helene and Peter Krejcir; and uncle, Richard Krejcir.

Helene was co-owner of Quality Coffee. She was active at AHEPA Bingo, an avid St. Louis Cardinals & Dallas Cowboys Fan, and loved bowling. Helene endured multiple back and heart surgeries throughout her lifetime. She was a loving wife and daughter; and a friend to many.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 9, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Clemon L. Chappell Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family are appreciated.

To sign Helene's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.


logo
Published in The Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.