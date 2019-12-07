Helen L. Heilmeyer (nee Krejcir)

CALUMET TOWNSHIP - Helene L. Heilmeyer (nee Krejcir), age 39, of Calumet Township, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Helene is survived by her husband, George Heilmeyer Jr.; mother, Darlene A. Krejcir; sister-in-law, Beverly Moore; two aunts: Cheryl (Larry) Regal and Sue Steding; and several cousins and good friends.

Helene was preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Barbara and George Heilmeyer; grandparents: Helene and Peter Krejcir; and uncle, Richard Krejcir.

Helene was co-owner of Quality Coffee. She was active at AHEPA Bingo, an avid St. Louis Cardinals & Dallas Cowboys Fan, and loved bowling. Helene endured multiple back and heart surgeries throughout her lifetime. She was a loving wife and daughter; and a friend to many.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 9, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Clemon L. Chappell Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family are appreciated.

