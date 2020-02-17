Henrietta Carmen Borroel Eguia

PORTAGE, IN - Henrietta Carmen Borroel Eguia, age 89, of Portage, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 15, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was born on March 24, 1930 to the late Raphael and Encarnacion Borroel. Henrietta was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Church, LULAC and the Bonner Senior Center. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping and taking care of her dog, Cowboy and three Cockatiels. Her favorite pastime was going to the Casino with her son Richard almost every Thursday. Henrietta was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her four children: Richard Eguia, Mary Ann (Henry) Montemayor, Theresa (Gabriel) Velasco, and Esther LaVelle; six grandchildren, Joe Escobedo, Henry (Amanda) Montemayor, III, Christopher (Emily) LaVelle, Tracy (Michael) Hadt, Danelle (Mat) Bonnell, and Jaime Ontiveros; 13 great grandchildren, Melissa (Daniel), Melanie, Mikayla, Jaxon, Gavin, Coen, Laken, Christopher Jr., Alexandria, Brooklyn, Alyssa, Mia, Liam, and Jace; Granddaughter-in-law, Nicole Montemayor; brother, Russell Borroel; five sisters, Antonia (Gerardo) Garza, Anita (Jessie) Martinez, Helen Gonzales, Inez Ramirez, Esperanza Navarro; many nieces and nephews

Henrietta was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John C.Eguia; grandson, Anthony M. Montemayor; five sisters, Jennie Stork, Mary DeLuna, Herminia DeSantiago, Ramona Leyba, and Amelia Baumgartner.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Church, 2949 Willowcreek, Portage, with Fr. Kevin McCarthy as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. Prayer Vigil at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd.

Please call (219) 942-2109 for information or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend online condolences.