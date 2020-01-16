Henry James Bray "Peanut"

HAMMOND, IN - Henry James Bray "Peanut", age 64 of Hammond, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Beachwood Point Care Center in Beachwood, OH.

Survivors three children, Gregory C. Miles Bray, Kisha Marie Bray and Kenya Marie Bray; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; one sister, Sarah Upshaw; special nephew, Damon Smith; godmother, Louamy Bridgeman and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Bray.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 3902 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago. Rev. Dr. J. C. Kidd, officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

