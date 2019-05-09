Henry "Hank" Charles Stork

CROWN POINT, IN -Henry "Hank" Charles Stork, born on January 21, 1926, passed away at age 93 on May 7, 2019. Henry served in the Army and was a World War II POW Veteran.

Henry is survived by children of the former late Jennie (Borroel) Stork, Michael (Gail) Mireles, Pete Mireles, Julie (Scott) Birmingham, Nick (Georgia) Mireles, Karina (Josh) Vari, Brenda (Mark) Byquist and also survived by children of the late Dorothy (Tauber) Stork, Larry (Diane) Kuzemka, Paul Kuzemka and Suzanne (Mike) Williams. Henry was blessed with the love and affection of many grandchildren, great grandchildren and caring neighbors Joe and Lasca Joniec. He was preceded in death by mother Annie (Stork) Dziedzic, Jesse Mireles, Daniel Kuzemka and cat Rusty.

Henry retired from Copperweld Tube and enjoyed working in his garage.

Memorial contributions may be made in Henry's loving memory to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

Friends are invited to meet with the family Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN (one-half mile south of U.S. 30). A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

