Henry "Hank" Cook

LANSING, IL - Henry "Hank" Cook, age 85, of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully on Friday February 15, 2019. Hank is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marlene Boersma Cook; four sons: Kenneth (Fran), Kevin (Carleen), Keith (Mari) and Kraig (Patsy) Cook; guardian son Randy (Debra) Boersma; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister Jennie Harmsen. He was preceded in death by four siblings and an infant daughter Kathy.

Visitation Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 P.M. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at First Church P.C.A. (3134 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL) with services conducted by Rev. Ben Kappers. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery - Lansing, IL. Hank was a United States Army Veteran. For more information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.