Henry E. "Riggs" Guidotti

HIGHLAND, IN - Famed drummer Henry E. "Riggs", 96, of Highland passed away on June 6, 2019. Born Enrico Scartozzi Guidotti on March 14, 1923 in Chicago Heights, IL to Andreas and Francesca (nee Scartozzi) Guidotti.

From a young age, Henry (as his schoolteacher would rename him) had a natural musical ability. Joining the American Legion Drum & Bugle Corps, he was proud of having played for Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt at the Lake Shore Drive Bridge Dedication in 1937. He was a graduate of Bloom Township High School (1941). In 1949 he met the love of his life - Ella S. Kreuzinger. After a whirlwind romance, they were married June 9 and moved to Highland shortly thereafter. His career spanned over 60 years playing with such greats as Tony Pastor and His Orchestra, the Ralph Marterie Band, and the Wayne Muir Orchestra. Additionally, he spent 17 years with WGN Radio, playing for Orion Samuelson's Country Fair and on a few occasions filling in with the Bozo Show's Big Top Band. In the mid-1960s he was invited to play the Calgary Stampede and returned every year for the next 29 years. The Calgary Stampede was Henry's favorite gig, which included playing for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II when she opened the Stampede in 1973. Henry continued playing gigs up until the age of 80 and was a life-long member of the Chicago Federation of Musicians Local 10-208. While Henry had a most extraordinary career, he always maintained that family was most important above all, "la famiglia e prima".

Henry was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather (Nunu) and great-grandfather. Preceded in death by his beloved Ella, son and daughter-in-law Lawrence and Deborah, brother Giovanni, and sisters Gina Fiore and Jenny Ferry. He is survived by his bothers: Joseph (Florence), John (Mary), and Peter; his children: Rick (Scarlett) of Hollywood, CA, Teresa (Andy) Lowery of Houston, TX, Ron Sr. (Myong) of Highland, Ken of Munster, Tom of Munster, and Greg (Connie) of Dyer; his five grandchildren: Ron Jr. of Indianapolis, Julianne (Phil) Pruim of Whiting, Lauren (Jereme) Morris of Indianapolis, Jenna and Anthony of Dyer; and great-grandsons Jordan and Corey.