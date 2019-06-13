Henry F. Weaver

GRIFFITH, IN - Henry F. Weaver age 89 of Griffith, passed away June 11, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carol; three children: Cara (Brian) Hughes, James Weaver, Julie (Timothy) Ragsdale; three grandchildren: Aaron, Amber and Zachary; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Marie Buffington. Preceded in death by his brother, Walter and sister, Wilda.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home.

Henry was a retired employee of the Ford Motor Co.