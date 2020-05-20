Henry "Hank" Imboden Henry Imboden, age 85, died at Sebo Nursing Home on May 17. He is survived by daughter Cynthia (Bryan) Carl, brother Jerold (Janet) Imboden, sister-in-law Marilyn (Donald) Imboden, and many nieces and nephews. Henry was preceded in death by parents Clyde and Eleanor Imboden, wife Barbara, son Steven, daughter Michele, and brothers Donald and Roy (Henrietta deceased). Henry graduated from Lew Wallace High School and Valparaiso Technical Institute. He was employed by U.S. Steel Sheet and Tin Mill Utilities (Operation Services) Dept. for 44 years. Henry was very athletic, participating in High School football, basketball, and baseball teams. He played on several local city league baseball and basketball teams. He was an avid Cub and Bulls fan. He loved bowling and traveled with his bowling buddies to many tournaments, as well as bowling in local leagues. He and his family enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas. After retiring Henry loved going to the "boats" (local casinos) where he would spend many hours trying to outwit the machines. He was a regular at Four Winds and made many friends there. He was a loving father who would absolutely do anything for his family. He faithfully cared for his daughter Michele for many years before her passing. Henry will be sadly missed by his family and friends.



