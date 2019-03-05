Henry J. Boone

HIGHLAND, IN - Henry "Hank" J. Boone, age 80, of Highland, IN passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born on June 5, 1938 in Gary, IN to John and Mary (Sarkotich) Boone who preceded him in death.

Hank is survived by his longtime companion, Irene Wagner of Highland; brothers: John (Mary) of Hobart and Kevin (Debbie) of Cedar Lake; sister: Mary (Frank) Filipiak of Highland. Hank retired from U.S. Steel and served in the National Guard. He was a past president of the Eagles of Glen Park and an accomplished guitarist in many bands.

Friends may visit with Hank's family on Friday, March 8, 2019 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 12:00 PM with Fr. James Meade officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.

