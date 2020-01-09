Henry J. Bosch

BEECHER, IL/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Henry J. Bosch age 81, of Beecher, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully Sunday, January 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife Eileen (nee Porte) Bosch, loving father of: Debbie Snider, Nanci (Gerald) Kooy, Patti (Steve) Wagner and Thomas Bosch. Loving grandfather of 15 and loving great grandfather of 17. Also surviving is loving sister Ann (Jerry) Tiemens and many nieces and nephews. Henry was preceded in death by his loving parents John and Sadie Bosch, son Timothy Bosch, brother Bud Bosch and sister-in-law Janet Bosch.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Henry will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the funeral home at 10:00 AM with Dr. Cal Aardsma officiating. Henry will be laid to rest at Oakridge Cemetery, Lansing, IL.

Henry worked in collision repair for many years. He also was an over the road truck driver for 25 years. He was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Lansing, IL, and enjoyed fishing and golfing with his children and grand children. Henry was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Henry's name to the Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.schroederlauer.com