Henry J. Comer Sr. (1932 - 2020)
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friendship MB Church
East Chicago, IN
Henry J. Comer Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Henry J. Comer Sr. age 87 years, passed away on April 2, 2020. Henry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, as well as a devoted deacon of Friendship M.B. Church of East Chicago, IN for greater than 50 years. He was employed at Inland Steel, Youngtown Sheet & Tool, and Napa Auto Parts.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years Eva Lou Miles Comer, five children, ten grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday April 6, from 12:00 to 8:00 at Friendship MB Church, East Chicago IN.
Published in The Times on Apr. 6, 2020
