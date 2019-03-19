Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry John Jasek.

Henry John Jasek

VALPARAISO, IN - Henry John Jasek, 72 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born November 22, 1946 in Hammond to the late Henry J. and Helen V. (Goluchowski) Jasek. Henry was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Vietnam and worked for over 30 years at Superior Construction. He was a very active member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Center, Valparaiso and a member of the AMVETS. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

On September 16, 1972 in Chicago, Henry married his loving wife, Susan (Kurylo) who survives along with their daughters, Vanessa Jasek, Margaret (Russ) Schumaker, and Jacqueline Jasek; grandchildren, Lucas, Enzo, Gianni, Benjamin, and Madalyn; sister, Nancy (Richard) Cleve; and five loving nephews and many wonderful friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Center, 1511 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso. Cremation will follow at Angelcrest Crematory with a private burial of ashes. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Center or AMVETS.