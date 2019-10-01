Henry Paz

HAMMOND, IN –

Henry Paz, 73, of Hammond, passed away September 26, 2019 in his home.

Henry was born on October 24, 1945 in East Chicago, IN to Mexican immigrants Luis and Maria (Andrade) Paz. He retired at the age of 60 after 41 years of service at the Ispat-Inland steel mill in East Chicago where he held many roles, including safety officer, production line foreman, and union representative for special projects. For over a decade, he was a passionate and successful coach of each of his sons in the Woodmar Little League baseball program. He was also an active Lion's club member and a volunteer junior achievement teacher at Westside Middle School. A few of his many interests include music (listening to The Beatles and playing his 1964 Gibson Hummingbird guitar), and following his favorite sports teams (anything local, Notre Dame football, and the Chicago Cubs).

Henry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend and will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives he touched. He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Janice Paz (nee Marcinek), sons Harold, Edward (Jessica), Brian (Jennifer), daughter Sharon, step-daughter Lisa (Felix) Galvan, grandchildren Halen, Adam, Gabriel, Angelo, Olivia, Michael, and siblings Luis Paz Jr, Anna Marie (Alfonso) Moreno, Juanita (Simon) Trevino, Magdalen (Santos) Corpus, Esperanza Galvan, Blanca (Marcelino) Cuevas, and Stella Mata. Preceded in death by his parents, son William, and sister Violet Plaza.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME in Griffith, IN. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus, in East Chicago, IN.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF).