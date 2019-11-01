Henry Robert "Bob" Siedentopf

LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Henry Robert "Bob" Siedentopf, Age 85 of Lake Village, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point, IN surrounded by family.

He was born on July 5, 1934 in Hammond, IN to his loving parents Henry and Helen M. (Roberts) Siedentopf. Bob really enjoyed keeping busy. He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. His career as a masonry contractor was truly what helped to define him. From his work ethic, to projects, he taught his family that he truly loved what he did. During his time away from work Bob liked to work on his model airplanes. He even was a part of the Calumet Escadrille Airplane Club. His grandchildren were the center of his life and he enjoyed making memories and sharing his gift of creating limericks with them. His family will miss his can do attitude and his love and support for them.

He is survived by the love of his life of 63 years, Esther Marie Siedentopf; devoted children, daughter, Nancy (John) Kick; sons, Michael (Mindy) Siedentopf, Robert Siedentopf; brother, James Siedentopf; 13 grandchildren, Jason Kick, Christopher Kerner, Andrew Kerner, Nicole (Kerner) Conley, Matthew Siedentopf, John P. Kick, Myles Siedentopf, Mikey Siedentopf, Grant Siedentopf, Ryan Siedentopf, Mark Siedentopf, Sydney Siedentopf, and Mia Siedentopf.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Henry and Helen Siedentopf, two daughters; Denise Marie Kerner and Theresa Antoinette "Toni" Siedentopf.

Friends and family may call upon Chapel Lawn Funeral home from 3PM – 8PM Saturday, November 2, 2019.

His funeral service and celebration will take place at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME located at 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN, 46307 on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Dan Kerner will be officiating. In lieu of flowers donations in his name be directed to the of Greater Indiana Chapter Northwest Office – 8679 Connecticut St. Suite D, Merrillville, IN 46410. Please visit to donate.

CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements for Mr. Siedentopf, please leave words of condolences and stories on the website at www.chapellawnfunerals.com.