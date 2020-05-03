Henry S. Fisher
Henry S. Fisher CROWN POINT, IN - Henry S. Fisher, age 82, passed away suddenly on the early morning of April 30, 2020. He left this world quietly with his best friend Foxy by his side. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Martha Faye Fisher, two daughters, Tammy G. Fisher of Cedar Lake, IN and Debbie (Roger) Hester of Killen, AL, and one son, David W. (Christine) Fisher of Valparaiso, IN. He also leaves behind one brothe Bobby (Glenda) Fisher of Muscle Shoals, AL, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and a slew of friends to remember him. His family will be having a private funeral for him at this time but may plan a memorial for everyone at a later date. His family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at The Bickford Senior Living Facility in Crown Point, IN for all of their loving care which was given to him. www.mycalumetpark.com


Published in The Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
