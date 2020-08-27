1/1
Henry Wm. "Hank" Otte
1939
Henry Wm. Otte

DYER, IN - Henry "Hank" Wm. Otte, age 81, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Highland, IN, entered his eternal life on August 24, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1939 to the late Martin and late Florence Otte in Sheboygan, WI. He leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Otte, nee Bosch. Father of Rodney (Jeana) Otte, Kevin (Wendy) Otte and Larry (Johnna) Otte. Grandfather of Sarah (Eric) LaReau, Laura (Kurt) Bultema, Steven Otte, Emily (friend Nick Wondaal) Otte; Jonathan Otte, Joshua Otte; Kyle Otte and Gabriel Otte. Great-grandfather of Selah and Reyer LaReau and Russell Bultema. Brother of Harriet (Herb) Hermann and Carol (late Jerry) Leonhard. Uncle of one niece and four nephews. Hank served as principal at Illiana Christian High School for many years. He also was a brick salesman. After retirement in 2007 he taught a class for prisoners at Westville Prison and volunteered at ETC Thrift Center. Hank gave much of his time to many leadership roles. He was loved by many and will be missed.

Visitation Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Christian Reformed Church – 3010 Ridge Rd., Highland, IN with services conducted by Rev. Bill Sytsma. Interment Hope Cemetery – Highland, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to Highland Christian School, Illiana Christian High School or Providence Life Services. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.




Published in The Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Life Christian Reformed Church
Memories & Condolences
August 26, 2020
August 26, 2020
Mary, our sincere condolences to you & your family. We always enjoyed our Sunday after church coffee time at Mart & Florence's house when you came to Sheboygan for a visit. May God grant you His peace.
Ron & Marilynn Otte
Family
August 26, 2020
Mr Otte was my high school principal at Illiana And the father of one of my classmates. I recall he was very gracious and understanding Which, in hindsight, must be very difficult with high school students. He had an even temperament and showed respect to the teaching staff, office staff and students. Our sympathies to his family in this time of loss.
Ken Jkngsma
Student
August 25, 2020
Mr. Otte was a very fine Christian gentleman and an outstanding educator. He was a humble man who truly lived to serve others. He also possessed a keen intellect and the ability to understand and relate to students of all levels of ability and motivation. I taught under Hank for many years and looked upon him as an even tempered, supportive mentor and loyal friend. It would be hard to measure the extent of his influence on the education and moral development of thousands of people in the Northwest Indiana area and beyond.
David Buursma
Friend
August 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robin Mills (Swart)
Friend
August 24, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to his entire family.
Ruth VanDerVeen
Student
August 24, 2020
I have many memories of my cousin Hank, from nearly dying when someone crashed into his car on a Thanksgiving trip to Sheboygan to many happier ones when we occasionally met at school events. May God’s peace be with you, Mary.
Robert Otte
Family
