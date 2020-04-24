Henry Wozniak

PORTAGE, IN - Henry Wozniak, age 76 of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN due to complications from a fall. He was born on January 31, 1944 in Gary, IN to Henry and Helen (Czazasty) Wozniak.

Henry is survived by his wife; Janice (Dowell) Wozniak; son, James (Gina) Daniel; daughters, Jodi (Keith) Barnard and Krissi (Albert) VanMeter; grandchildren, Lacey (Dan) Franz, Sarah, Stephanie and Keith Barnard, Austin VanMeter and James and Olivia Wozniak; siblings, Susan Harkins, Martha (Alan) Johnson, Julie Ann (Pete) Sassano, Irene (Wally) Wallace and Rosie Petrusha. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Wozniak, Sr.; mother, Helen Wozniak; siblings, Jenny Cook, Teresa Lanier, Chester Wozniak and grandson, Alex.

Henry married his wife Janice in 1967 and they were married for 53 years. He worked at Mackie Company and R.J. Reynolds until becoming owner of Zip Foods in Hobart. Henry was a loving Foster Parent for 45 years, caring for 400 infants and toddlers. He was a member of Real Life Church in Portage. Henry was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.

