Herbert A. Southworth

CROWN POINT, IN - Herbert A. Southworth, age 81, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Cedar Creek Health Campus in Lowell.

Herb is survived by his wife, Suzanne; four children: Karen Sloane, Lisa (Thomas) Noble, Roberta (Rodney) Reutter and Herbert (Chiemi) Southworth Jr; grandchildren: Gabrielle, Caitlin, Gibran, Michael, Owen, Samantha, Jason, Hannah and Jacob; four great-grandchildren; sister, Marietta Whitehead. He was preceded in death by his parents: Herbert M. and Marguerite Southworth; and his beloved sister, Judy Jaeger.

Herb graduated from Crown Point High School in 1956 and served two years in the United States Army from 1961–1963. He married Suzanne (nee Gephart) on March 18, 1967. Herb's greatest joys in life were first and foremost his grandchildren, who he loved dearly; his cat, Stevie, who preceded him in death; and his passion for barbecuing, claiming to make the best Sloppy Joe's in the world! Herb was an avid reader, loved fishing and was the best one man team player at Trivial Pursuit; no one could ever beat him. While residing at Cedar Creek Health Campus, Herb looked forward to Thursdays. Staff would take him in their van and tour the countryside, always bringing a smile to his face.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 directly at First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Herb's name to Dunes Hospice or Cedar Creek Health Campus (www.thetrilogyfoundation.org).

