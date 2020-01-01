Herbert A. "Herb" Todd

HOBART, IN - Herbert A. "Herb" Todd, age 72, of Hobart, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born on February 17, 1947 to the late Robert and June Todd. Herb worked at Menard's for many years as an inventory controller. His true passion was being a jeweler at Everts Jewelry, which he owned and operated with his wife, Karen, for over 26 years. Herb was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karen (nee Ward); sister, Elizabeth Todd of Tacoma, WA; brother, Roger (Bernice) Todd of Lakewood, WA; many nieces, nephews and other loving family.

Herb was also preceded in death by his daughter, Christy Lynn Todd Sapper and son, Jeffrey Allen Todd; sister, Delores Yeomans; brothers, Chuck, Robert and Joseph Todd.

There will be a memorial service on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel at Graceland Cemetery, 1505 E. Morthland Dr., Valparaiso, IN 46383. If you have questions, please call (219) 942-2109 or go online to extend condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.