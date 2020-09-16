Herbert C. Krumm

LANSING, IL - Herbert C. Krumm, 83 of Lansing, passed away on April 21, 2020. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service in his honor on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7227 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with the service beginning at noon.

"You'll remember me… I'll be a story in your head. But that's OK, we're all stories, in the end. Just make it a good one, eh? Because it was, you know. It was the best." Dr. Who

