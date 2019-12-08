Herbert "Larry" Cox

PORTAGE, IN - Herbert Cox, age 87, of Portage, IN, formerly of Bloomington, IL passed away on November 23, 2019 at the Horton VNA hospice of Valparaiso, IN. Born on September 4, 1932 in Orlando, FL, Larry was the only son of Herbert Madison Cox and Mary Lillie Cox (NeSmith).

He is survived by his loving children, Dionn (Garry) Finchum Karen (Ron) Larson, Lianne Loving, Linda Rogers, Kevin (Shelly) Cox from his first marriage to Meryl Cox (nee Thomas); and stepsons, Earl (Jennifer) Roark and Chris (Jodi) Roark; and eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Bonnie L. Cox and his son-in-law, Larry Rogers.

In 1953, Larry joined the United States Air Force and served as an aircraft mechanic and aircraft mechanic instructor. He received his private and commercial multi- engine and single-engine flight instructor licenses and helicopter licenses. Many have learned the love of flying from him at our local airports in Valparaiso, Hobart, Michigan City, and Griffith.

Larry's passion for aviation led him to pursue and enjoy employment in various occupations related to the field of aviation throughout his life.

After experiencing vision loss in 2010, he still wanted to be around airports, airplanes and helicopters. He volunteered at the Prairie Aviation Museum in Normal, IL. His love of flying was fierce. He also enjoyed golf, tennis, dancing, coaching Little League and walking.

Perhaps Larry is best remembered for his enthusiasm for celebrating life. He earned the nickname, "The Walker" at Rittenhouse and was also crowned the Rittenhouse 2019 Prom King.

Larry was loved and will be missed by his family and friends.

A Memorial Service will take place on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (370 N. County Line Rd., Hobart, IN 46342). Jerry Cleek of Hobart Church of Christ officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Interment of ashes at Calumet Park Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Horton V.N.A. Hospice of Valparaiso, in Larry's name or to the Senior's Center in Normal, IL in Larry and Bonnie Cox's name. www.mycalumetpark.com